The Governor of Victoria Export Awards (GOVEA) are the most prestigious export awards in Victoria. Rewarding the state's most successful and innovative exporters with the stamp of international success, a GOVEA gives your business recognition in local and international markets.
Celebrating a milestone 40th anniversary, the 2019 GOVEA awards will span 13 categories with an additional three Victoria only Awards.
The awards are open to all Victorian exporters, regardless of the size of the business or their total export sales. Awards are available across a breadth of industry sectors and company sizes.
Winners of the 13 categories are automatically placed as finalists in the Australian Export Awards – a national awards ceremony which sees the Victorian winners compete against other state and territory winners for the national Awards.
What are the benefits of applying?
By completing an application, your organisation can benefit by:
- boosting your profile and reputation
- being included in official GOVEA materials issued by the Governor of Victoria and Victoria's Minister for Trade and Investment
- recognising the export achievements of your organisation
- increasing your credibility in international markets
- increasing staff morale and pride through a reward for the team effort
- reviewing and updating your organisations export plan and operations
- gaining international recognition by becoming eligible for the 2019 Australian Export Awards
Key dates for the 2019 GOVEA Awards
Application open: 6 May 2019
Applications close: 15 July 2019
Victorian Awards Ceremony: October 2019
GOVEA Workshops
Like some expert tips and advice on how to put together a winning GOVEA application? These half-day workshops are designed to equip you with all the tools you'll need to put together a winning application.
Geelong: 20 June 2019
Melbourne: 27 June 2019
Scroll down for more details and workshop registration.
How to apply
Step 2: Apply. Please note that your application must be submitted online, and only completed submissions will be assessed.
Want to know more?
For further information about GOVEA 2019, you can contact Darrin Vouch by sending him an email, or giving him a call on (03) 9651 9498
One-on-One GOVEA coaching sessions
New to GOVEA and interested in some one-on-one coaching?
GOVEA workshops
Geelong GOVEA workshop
Date: 20 June 2019
Time: 1 pm to 3 pm
Location: Ryrie Room – Level 2, Harrison Place, 237 Ryrie St, Geelong
Register for the Geelong GOVEA workshop
Melbourne GOVEA workshop
Date: 27 June 2019
Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm
Location: Boardroom at the Investment Centre – Level 46, 55 Collins St Melbourne
GOVEA webinar series
Can't make it to our Melbourne workshop? Registrations to take part in our GOVEA webinar series are now open.
GOVEA case studies
Watch our case studies to hear first-hand how a GOVEA helped award winners become more globally connected.