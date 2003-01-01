The Governor of Victoria Export Awards (GOVEA) are the most prestigious export awards in Victoria. Rewarding the state's most successful and innovative exporters with the stamp of international success, a GOVEA gives your business recognition in local and international markets.

Celebrating a milestone 40th anniversary, the 2019 GOVEA awards will span 13 categories with an additional three Victoria only Awards.

The awards are open to all Victorian exporters, regardless of the size of the business or their total export sales. Awards are available across a breadth of industry sectors and company sizes.

Winners of the 13 categories are automatically placed as finalists in the Australian Export Awards – a national awards ceremony which sees the Victorian winners compete against other state and territory winners for the national Awards.

What are the benefits of applying?

By completing an application, your organisation can benefit by:

boosting your profile and reputation

being included in official GOVEA materials issued by the Governor of Victoria and Victoria's Minister for Trade and Investment

recognising the export achievements of your organisation

increasing your credibility in international markets

increasing staff morale and pride through a reward for the team effort

reviewing and updating your organisations export plan and operations

gaining international recognition by becoming eligible for the 2019 Australian Export Awards